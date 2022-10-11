Western Cape traffic officers who died in the line of duty honoured with ceremony

Cape Town - Eighteen law enforcement traffic officers who died in the line of duty were commemorated by the mobility department with a wreath-laying ceremony. The ceremony, held at Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell, was attended by family representatives of the officers who received a personalised candle.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shirley Smith, the mother of 27-year-old Willis Smith from Worcester, said her son died in a crash in October last year while responding to another accident. Smith said receiving an honour for her son was emotional. She said her family was still coming to terms with his death. She described Willis as a selfless individual who loved and enjoyed serving the people. “On the day of his accident, in the morning when he left home, he gave me his clothing account card to spoil myself with new clothes, not knowing he would never return.

“He was soft-hearted, and from his primary school years always told me that he wanted to be a traffic officer. He was caring and was my only son. At home we have a table with his photos and other candles, and this one will be added to the shrine,” she said. Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said these officers paid the ultimate price while performing their daily duties to serve and protect road users in the province. “We owe our fallen heroes enormous gratitude for the contribution they made in a challenging environment where officers must apply the Rule of Law to ensure a safer road network across the Western Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Unfortunately, too many road users are still losing their lives on our roads due to negligence and a complete disregard for fellow road users. “Families lose loved ones such as parents who are breadwinners, and children their parents, due to these road accidents. I am forever grateful to every courageous man and woman who went beyond the call of duty to ensure our road users are safe while using the Western Cape road network,” he said. Mitchell said the laying of wreaths was an integral part of many remembrance services and highlighted the functional and commemorative roles the officers had formed part of.

Story continues below Advertisement