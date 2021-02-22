Western Cape vaccinates over 2 700 health workers, Winde skips vaccine jab for now

Cape Town - While the Western Cape is making progress with its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, having vaccinated over 2 700 health-care workers so far, the premier said he won’t be getting vaccinated yet. Premier Alan Winde made the announcement on Monday, while providing an update on the province’s Covid-19 statistics. The Western Cape has recorded 21 additional deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 11 055. There are still 4 637 active cases, bring the total of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 274 046 . The province has recorded 258 354 recoveries, and conducted 131 0996 Covid-19 tests. There are 1 317 hospitalisations, of which 285 people are in ICU or high care.

The premier said that over the weekend, more than 1 700 vaccines were administered to health-care workers in the province, with 861 administered on Saturday and a further 932 administered on Sunday.

“A total of 2 756 vaccines had been administered to health-care workers in the province by 5pm yesterday (Sunday).

“This is the biggest vaccination drive in the province and the country, with a number of technical and logistical moving parts. We have been working hard to ensure that the roll-out has been smooth and to make adjustments as required,” Winde said.

“I am heartened by the growing number of vaccinations being administered daily.

“Health-care workers who are interested in receiving the vaccine, and who have not yet done so, must register on the electronic system. Once registered, you will be allocated a vaccination and site to go for the vaccination.”

He said he been receiving regular enquiries from the media and public asking whether he will be getting vaccinated, and said that while he does intend to get the vaccine he “will not be doing so at the expense of our health-care workers”.

“They must be our priority. The entire Western Cape cabinet has made the same commitment to wait until it is our turn, in phases two and three of the vaccination roll-out.”

The Western Cape head of the Health Department, Dr Keith Cloete, will also not be getting vaccinated in this phase, the premier’s spokesperson, Bianca Capazorio, confirmed.

The Western Cape currently has an allocation of 13 000 vaccines as part of the J&J implementation study and over 130 000 health-care workers.

“The roll-out of this J&J vaccine implementation study is very exciting news, but it does not mean we can let our guards down,” Winde said.

“We must continue to be vigilant and ensure that we are still wearing our masks correctly, washing our hands regularly and practising social distancing. Avoiding crowds, close contact and confined spaces can help to prevent infection and protect you and your loved ones,” he said.

Cape Argus