Western Cape water supply in good health, as dam levels stay at over 100%

Cape Town - The Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) is sitting at 100%, based on the latest hydrological report, and the Klipberg and Keerom dams have increased by over 5% since last week. Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “Last year, the WCWSS was at 98.2% in the same period. The system is in good health.

The Olifants/Doorn catchment is still hovering above 95%, with Clanwilliam Dam and Bulshoek dam both edging towards 100%. The DWS is raising the Clanwilliam Dam wall to augment the capacity of the yield in this region.“ Meanwhile, daily water consumption in the Cape Town Metro continues to rise, with the City reporting the use of 756 million litres per day compared to 737 million litres the week before. At the same time, the capacity of dams supplying the Metro decreased by 0.5% in the last week, bringing the level down to 100.5%, down from 101% the previous week.

This is the second straight fall in the level. Two weeks ago, the dams decreased by 0.8%, down from 101.8% the week before. Dams supplying Cape Town have for the second year running crested the 100% mark – this month sooner than in 2020, when dams hit full capacity in October. Prior to that, dams were last full in 2014. However, the levels are still higher than they were a year ago. Mayco member for water and waste, Xanthea Limberg, said that in 2020 at the same time dam levels were at 98%.

Across the province, the latest average dam level for dams in the Western Cape is 81.6%. It was 77.9% in 2020. Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said the province continued to track ahead of last year’s levels. “We continue to see all major dams at full capacity. The good rains will also have contributed to replenishing the underground water reservoirs many of our small towns rely on during dry months.