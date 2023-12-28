Western Cape welcomes 231 Christmas babies

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness welcomed the birth of 231 Christmas babies in the province on Monday. The total number reported from midnight on December 25 comprises 111 boys and 120 girls.

The first three Christmas babies were born between midnight and 12.15am. Mossel Bay Hospital called in the first baby boy being born at exactly midnight to mommy Nadine Joseph. Baby Landon Matthew Joseph weighed 2.48kg. Nine minutes later, baby Luphawo Twani was born at Hanover Park CHC to mother Andisiwe Twani, weighing 3.14kg, while the third baby was born at Worcester Hospital weighing 2.9kg.

The little one, also a boy, was born at 12.15am to mom Rebekka Smit. The Western Cape also boasts two sets of Christmas twins, one pair born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital and the other at Tygerberg Hospital. Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo congratulated the little ones’ parents and family on the joyous occasion.

“The Western Cape Government Health and Wellness congratulates the parents on the safe delivery of all the new arrivals on Christmas Day. “We look forward to being a part of their development journey. We also extend a sincere thank you to all our staff members, including midwives, for their hard work and dedication on this special day. “As you begin this journey of parenthood, let us work together as society and the government to ensure that our precious ones are given a strong and stable start to their lives.

“Health is everyone’s business and children deserve to benefit from our collective action,” she says. Mbombo also reiterated the importance of the first 1 000 days of a child’s life. “From conception, the physical, social and brain development that takes place during this time is a once -in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a solid foundation for health, learning and good relationships in the future. “This is an important time to support your child’s development through adequate nutrition, immunisations, and by reading to your child,” she says.