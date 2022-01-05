Western Cape welcomes Metrorail’s resumption of services between Fish Hoek, Simon's Town

Cape Town - The Western Cape government has welcomed the announcement that Metrorail Western Cape services between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town Stations will resume today, but said it is still worried about the state of the rail system. Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell’s spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka said her boss and the department engaged regularly with Prasa and Metrorail about the state of rail in the Western Cape.

“We remain deeply concerned about the state of the rail system in the Cape Metro area and its virtual collapse as rail is critical to the economy of the Western Cape and has so much potential to support inclusive and sustainable development.” On Tuesday acting Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani said the resumption of the service means all stations beyond Retreat Station are now fully operational from Cape Town all the way to Simon’s Town as the end Station, a total of 29 stations. “Metrorail will operate both the yellow and grey trains at peak and the new trains during off-peak service as per the Rail Safety Regulator.

“Metrorail will operate under strict speed restriction as additional repairs will continue including the management of sand blowing onto the tracks and damaging critical equipment on the ground. “This means customers must plan their departure along adjusted delays until the rail repairs and maintenance are completed.” Good Party MPL Brett Herron said: “It’s been a long slow process but this is really good news and it’s great for commuters as well as those who want to enjoy the train trip and beaches this summer along that beautiful coast.