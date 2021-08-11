Cape Town - The Western Cape’s dams continue to see weekly increases in water levels even though the volume of increases has dropped. Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “We continue to see dam levels across the largest parts of the province increase.

“The area of greatest concern continues to be the Gouritz River catchment area with Calitzdorp dam at 41%, and Gamka dam outside Beaufort-West at 34.7% this week.” He said the latest average dam level for dams in the Western Cape is 77.3%, which is 15.1% more than it was a year ago when the average level stood at 62.2%. Bredell said the latest average level for dams providing water to the city, is 97.7%. In the second week of August 2020 the level was 78.6%.

The province has said it will continue to monitor the water use situation across the province, but has thanked consumers for driving down water use over the past few years through responsible water use. Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation reported that the Western Cape dams storage was currently stable, with significant rain continuing to be received and stored, allowing for use in the spring and summer months when no rains are expected. Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “A remarkable recovery is evident in the Breede Valley River Catchment, which is at 80%, much better as compared to 58.7% at the same time last year.

“On the west coast of the Western Cape, the Olifants/Doorn River Catchment is hovering around 95%. This is a stable outlook as at the same time last year.” Ratau said the DWS was rehabilitating Kwaggaskloof Dam to improve efficiencies in water supply and dam safety in this region. He said in terms of individual dams, Theewaterskloof, the largest dam in the province, has hit the 100% mark, representing a 25% increase over last year's 73.2%.