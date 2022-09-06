Western Cape’s ‘new’ forensic facility still under construction – five years on

Cape Town - Several snags have caused further delays to the opening of the Observatory Forensic Pathology Institution (OFPI), the replacement facility for Forensic Pathology Services in Salt River. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo reported on the matter after her oversight visit on Friday.

Soon after the visit, Mbombo, via social media, said the Salt River mortuary did not have enough space to dissect patients, and that the contractor had been “dragging” the construction of the new facility, now in its fifth year. Mbombo also listed several other snags, including cracked walls, leaking roofs, odours from fridges, tall tables and more. In a statement released yesterday, the Health and Wellness Department said the 3-storey facility, at a cost of R280 million, will replace the Salt River mortuary which was built in 1954.

Construction started in April 2017 with an initial estimated completion date of March 2019. The building is undergoing the final stages of completion and is due to be finalised in February 2023. “This investment will ensure we are able to expand our service offering to include a wider range of high-end services such as toxicology, molecular and dental laboratory services to identify cause of death,” Mbombo said. The facility will also assist in solving crimes by linking criminals to the crime, resulting in more convictions, Mbombo said.

The facility is part of a joint venture between the provincial Department of Health and Wellness and Department of Transport and Public Works, and will provide Level 4 forensic services which will involve extracting, analysing and preserving the integrity of evidence. The facility comes with additional dissection areas, viewing rooms and a garden and reflection space for family members identifying the deceased. Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) officials conduct 20 autopsies per day, with an estimated 4 000 admissions a year.

FPS is mandated by law to investigate all unnatural deaths, rendered across 18 facilities in the province. Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the Forensic Pathology Services currently conducted by the Salt River site will be absorbed by the OFPI. The Department of Transport and Public Works was not able to respond before going to print.