Western Cape's new forensic institute nears completion

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department’s new Forensic Pathology Institute in Observatory is nearing completion. According to the department, the R281million project is a larger, purpose-built, modern forensic pathology facility that is located at the entrance to Groote Schuur Hospital, which is at least 1.3km away from Salt River mortuary. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said currently the Salt River Forensic Pathology Facility was over- burdened and was unable to meet requirements. Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the project was expected to reach practical completion in the middle of this year “if everything goes according to plan”. “Once it is complete, the Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute will provide Level 4 forensic services aimed at extracting, analysing and preserving the integrity of evidence for use by the criminal justice system.”

Bessick said although various contractual delays were experienced and resulted in revision to the practical completion date, good progress has been made.

“The two-storey building is closed up and external windows, shopfronts, doors and the roof is completed.

“Current construction activities under way include the installation of electrical and mechanical services; internal finishes; and construction of parking areas and external landscaping,” she said.

She said the facility would include 26 autopsy tables, four dissection suites that would have six tables in each, as well as two teaching and training dissection suites.

“There will be 360 refrigerated body spaces, 150 admission fridges, and 250 dispatch fridges,” she said.

The building will be able to accommodate up to 100 visitors to the bereavement centre per day, up to 10 waiting undertakers and up to 20 students at a time.

Mbombo said the 10399m² lab would provide better integration of the work of the Provincial Forensic Pathology Service and that of the National Health Laboratory Service.

