Western Cape’s Red Dot Taxi Service gets the thumbs up from healthcare workers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Red Dot Taxi Service has provided more than 47 000 trips for healthcare workers. Cape Town – The Red Dot Taxi Service, an initiative between the Transport and Public Works Department with the taxi industry, has provided more than 47 000 trips for healthcare workers, driving over 730 00km and servicing 25 health facilities across the province. The service, initially comprised of 100 minibuses deployed where they could best serve, was launched in May to provide safe evening transport for public sector healthcare workers home from their places of work in the province. Western Cape Health Department (WCHD) head Dr Keith Cloete said that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the department’s priority has been to protect its staff from infection in order to have a healthy workforce to save lives of the vulnerable. Cloete said that with community transmission well established at the time and public transport being opened up the department knew it had to do something to reduce the risk of infection of its staff using public transport.

“During this difficult time it remains really important that we take care of our health staff who need to take care of the most vulnerable and sick people in our health system,” Cloete said.

Anthea Foster, who works in the Central Sterile Service Department at Tygerberg Hospital, said: “I feel totally safe and there is no risk as the driver follows all the required safety measures. My family are also now more relaxed knowing that I am taken care of.”

Zena van Schalkwyk, a nurse working in Groote Schuur Hospital’s ICU, commutes with the service regularly as her shifts finish late in the evening.

Van Schalkwyk said the service was so much safer than having to take a bus late in the evening and having only a few passengers per trip allayed one’s fears of contracting coronavirus on public transport.

Transport and Public Works Departmental head Jacqui Gooch said they were proud of the project.

“Not only are we assisting in getting critically important staff safely to and from the front line, but we are also assisting people to get to quarantine and isolation facilities.”

Gooch said the success of the Red Dot and Red Dot Lite service was testimony to what could be achieved when the government and the private sector worked together.

“We thank the South African National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) leadership for joining us on this journey in combating the virus.”

Gooch said that to date more than 8600 trips have been provided to people to and from the quarantine and isolation facilities which reduced the risk of any further possible infections.

Malcolm Williams from the Drakenstein area, said: “I was very happy that this service is available to us as it reduced the risk of me transmitting the virus to someone else who may have needed to take me to the facility.”

Cape Argus