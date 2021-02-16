Western Cape’s State of the Province Address will be more show than substance - ANC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Days before Premier Alan Winde is set to deliver the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the historic mission station of Genadendal, the ANC says taking Sopa to Genadendal is more about show than substance because local leaders will not get a chance to quiz the premier about their concerns. The event will be held tomorrow at the Emil Weder High School. Provincial leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore (ANC) said: “The ANC is concerned that despite thousands of taxpayers’ rands spent so Premier Alan Winde can deliver his Sopa in Genadendal this year, the DA continues to deny leaders of the local community an opportunity to ask the premier important questions. “This proves that moving Sopa to Genadendal is more about show than substance. The same happened in Mitchells Plain last year, where despite hosting the annual feedback speech and meeting there, not one of the local leaders was allowed to engage the premier. “In last year’s speech, Winde talked about the economic war room. All the ANC wants to hear is how many jobs have been provided since last year and what was the cost of that so-called war room.

Provincial leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency ANA

“Winde must say what he is doing about serious allegations of corruption in Swellendam, Theewaterskloof and Agulhas, and why his Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has literally turned a blind eye in such cases. Is it because these councils are run by the DA?”

Regarding the question of the Sopa, Winde said: “When I deliver my speech in Genadendal next week, I will outline our next steps to boost the economy to stimulate job creation.

“I can assure residents and businesses alike that the Western Cape Government will continue to fight for jobs, advocate for business, and build partnerships that lead to increased trade and investment and reduced red tape.”

Meanwhile, DA constituency head for Theewaterskloof, Mathlodi Maseko, said: “Since March of 2020, municipalities across the country were faced with unprecedented challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the DA-run Theewaterskloof Municipality managed to cope with these difficulties and faced all challenges head-on.

“To maintain the delivery of high-quality basic services, the Theewaterskloof Municipality implements smart technology, including the rapid pothole repair machine and the double combination jetvac truck which keeps stormwater drains clean. Among others, upgrades to roads and stormwater fixtures in many towns across the municipal area are completed, with further upgrades planned going forward.”

Cape Argus