Cape Town - Statistics show an “incontrovertible correlation between increased levels of violence, interpersonal and gender-based violence, and the abuse of alcohol and other addictive substances in the province”. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said this when he introduced his department’s annual report for the period 2018/19 to the Standing Committee on Community Safety.

Fritz’s remarks led to the issue of the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) becoming the focus of a discussion at the Standing Committee where it was said that the WCLA is the only public entity which reports to the department and that during the year under review an amount of R42.7million was transferred to the public entity.

Fritz said there was a need to make the WCLA a self-sustaining entity. “This should be done while promoting a safe drinking culture, particularly among the youth of our province.

“The overarching role of the WCLA is alcohol harm reduction by ensuring liquor outlets are licensed. A balance needs to be struck between the WCLA’s ability to generate income and promote a safe drinking culture,” he said.