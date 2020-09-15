Western Cape’s water department elated over dams system nearing 100% mark

Cape Town – The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape has said it is “elated” the province’s dams system is nearing the 100% mark.

DWS national spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “The latest hydrological report indicates that the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) levels combined are at 96.4% as compared to 95% last week.

“The Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the province, is at 95.5% this week. These figures are likely to increase as the run-off from this morning’s (Monday's) downpours is still making its way to the dams,” said Ratau.

“August’s WCWSS monitoring system performance report shows that the storage system is currently tracking above the minimum projected system storage. For instance, on August 31 the Berg River Dam was above 100% and tracking above the 75th percentile projected storage level, reflecting good response about the projected storage.”

Ratau said the DWS and Western Cape water users would meet at the end of the hydrological cycle in October/November “to deliberate the way forward about allocations and imposition of water restrictions if necessary”.