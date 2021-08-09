Western Cape’s water security stirs concern

Cape Town - The Western Cape department of agriculture and environmental affairs has called for more support and action from the national Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment department regarding the province’s water security issues and environmental future. This was after requests for combined cooperation went unheeded, even after CapeNature’s recent briefing revealed the excessive water consumption taking place in the province due to invasive eucalyptus trees.

Standing Committee on Agriculture, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning chairperson Andricus van der Westhuizen said CapeNature disclosed earlier this year that the country loses up to 55 billion litres of water each year as a result of alien vegetation, and that our country loses about R15 billion each year through direct and indirect costs associated with this. He said the removal of eucalyptus trees was crucial in order to safeguard the province's ecosystems and natural resources, as it was home to 33% of South Africa’s national strategic water resources, with 81% of them being in the protected areas of the province. Van der Westhuizen said that additional water storage capacity and bigger run-offs from catchment areas would bring vast opportunities, but this required greater provincial and national collaboration.

“Additional water licences would unlock vast areas for irrigation, create opportunities for land reform, and benefit the entire agriculture value chain. The national department supported the clearing of invasive plants in our catchment areas by financial contributions, of approximately R50 million during the last financial year. This is unfortunately a drop in the ocean, if we want to win the battle,” said Van der Westhuizen. CapeNature scientific manager Dr Andrew Turner delivered the presentation on the ecological impacts of eucalyptus invasions in a recent briefing to the standing committee, and said they were concerned about the invasive species due to their serious negative impacts, and together with other partners they aimed to remove them from protected areas. Turner said there were five species of listed invasive Eucalyptus in the province, and their negative effects included increased water usage, out-competing and shading out indigenous species, and affecting soil.