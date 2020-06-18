Whale caught in fishers’ nets in Kommetjie freed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A whale caught in fishers’ nets in Kommetjie was freed by SA Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) volunteers and the NSRI. Kommetjie duty crew aboard the NSRI Kommetjie sea rescue craft Spirit of the Vines and Il Batello reacted to reports from fishermen of a whale entangled in rope lines with a floatation buoy attached, off Scarborough. Additional network volunteers in Hout Bay and NSRI Hout Bay duty crew were placed on alert. NSRI coast watchers in the area were tasked to keep a lookout and to monitor the whale’s location. “Following a brief search, the whale was located two nautical miles south of Scarborough, one nautical mile offshore. The adult humpback whale had freedom of movement but was found to be entangled in fishing line rope” said the NSRI.

“Our SAWDN team attached a kegging buoy onto the fishing line rope that was dragging behind the whale in a successful effort to slow down the whale’s movements.”

Using specialised cutting equipment the trailing line was cut 2m-3m behind the whale and the fishing line rope wrap around the tail fell free. The whale swam away after being release.

In an unrelated matter, a Police Dive Unit is continuing to search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday afternoon at Gansbaai harbour, but hopes are fading that they will find him. He allegedly fell into the water on the outside of the harbour wall while fishing with friends. The NSRI Hermanus duty crew were alerted to the incident at 4.44pm on Wednesday.

NSRI Hermanus station commander Deon Langenhoven said the child may have slipped and fallen into the water as they were preparing to go home.

Read more: Search for boy who went missing at Gansbaai harbour while fishing with friends