Nola Aab from Mowbray said: “The minister has a big job ahead. The economy is delicate at the moment...”

Cape Town - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the National Budget and announce how the government plans to collect revenue on Wednesday. We hit the streets to find out what people expect to hear from the Budget.

Nola Aab from Mowbray said: “The minister has a big job ahead. The economy is delicate at the moment. I am interested to see how he will balance the budget without giving too much or little to certain programmes and whether this will please everyone.”

Siseko Ntsaluba from Woodstock said: “The minister should put more money into education. The current syllabus is not doing any justice for the demand in the job market. The world is moving towards the 4th industrial revolution and the government should invest in programmes to try to entice learners in choosing subjects and opening opportunities that will drive them towards that.”

Siseko Ntsaluba from Woodstock said: “The minister should put more money into education..."

Wayne Scipoi from Cape Town said: “The state does not have enough money in its coffers due to corruption. I suggest the minister should look at taxing more on cigarettes and alcohol as a form of revenue and introduce more taxes for rich people.”

Eemaan Madina from Bo-Kaap said: “I’m hoping to hear about more money being spent on more sustainable ways of generating energy. I was going to say they should throw more money Eskom’s way to get out of debt but I think an investment into more renewable and sustainable energy and education is more beneficial.”

Nomatiba Kebeni from Gugulethu said: “The minister should put more money into programmes that will help create job opportunities. A lot of money has been wasted on Eskom, SAA and other enterprises which cost the country billions, which could have been used for other developments.”