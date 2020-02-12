The Cape Argus went on to the streets to find out from ordinary people which issues they think the president should address:
* Robin Rodgers from Pelican Park said: “I would like the president to give us a clear and well-constructed plan with regards to corrupt government officials. We want to see them convicted and behind bars.”
* Mwenzi Goniwe from Mthatha said: “The president needs to provide South Africans with a clear and precise plan on how he plans to turn around the country’s economic state. Also he needs to address the issues of gender-based violence. The president and his cabinet need to have set plans of actions to counter recurring damaging issues, such as xenophobia, before they pop up. They also need to deal with the ongoing cases of discrimination and racism all over the country.”
* Patricia Debea from Lentegeur said: “I would like for the president to explain to us what happened to the dream for democracy? Why it is that pension grants go up by R20 and R40 when inflation is always on the rise?”