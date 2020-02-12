What Capetonians want from SONA 2020









Achmat and Shaadiqua Smith, from Mitchells Plain, said: “Job creation! The government needs to create more job opportunities.” Picture: Nomalanga Tshuma/Cape Argus Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, and there is much anticipation on how the government will tackle the multiple problems facing the country. The Cape Argus went on to the streets to find out from ordinary people which issues they think the president should address: * Robin Rodgers from Pelican Park said: “I would like the president to give us a clear and well-constructed plan with regards to corrupt government officials. We want to see them convicted and behind bars.” * Mwenzi Goniwe from Mthatha said: “The president needs to provide South Africans with a clear and precise plan on how he plans to turn around the country’s economic state. Also he needs to address the issues of gender-based violence. The president and his cabinet need to have set plans of actions to counter recurring damaging issues, such as xenophobia, before they pop up. They also need to deal with the ongoing cases of discrimination and racism all over the country.” * Patricia Debea from Lentegeur said: “I would like for the president to explain to us what happened to the dream for democracy? Why it is that pension grants go up by R20 and R40 when inflation is always on the rise?”

* Nicole Terra, City Centre, said: “We need a well thought-out plan on eradicating poverty.”

* Siviwe Hlatuka from Langa said: “The president needs to address poor service delivery in the townships.”

* Phumlani Masilela, a student from UCT, said: “ The president needs to explain to us whether privatising state-owned enterprises is the answer to the country’s economic problems.”

* Achmat and Shaadiqua Smith, from Mitchells Plain, said: “Job creation! The government needs to create more job opportunities.”

* Frankie Daniels from Retreat said: “He needs to address the issue of freedom of religion. There are places the government will not allow us to go and pray.”

* Cameron Samuels from Milnerton said: “The present government should all be convicted and jailed for their crimes.”

* Leonard Motsoaledi from Cape Town said: “It’s important that the people placed in government positions should perform their duties well and those who can’t should be removed. The Department of Home Affairs should also get their house in order.”

