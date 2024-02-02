What comes next for disused Swartklip sports centre?

Cape Town - The future of the multi-million rand Swartklip Indoor Sports Centre, once a beacon of hope in the gang-infested area of Tafelsig, is up in the air. The community recreation centre was built in 2010 to the tune of R32 million, but has stood dormant for the past five years owing to vandalism and the building being deemed unsafe due to an unsteady foundation and cracked walls.

There is both an indoor and outdoor soccer field as well as netball courts available for recreational use. The City yesterday said options were being explored for the future use of the site. “The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is aware of the current state of the Swartklip indoor centre and can confirm that engagements, including a public participation process, are currently underway on the suitable options for the facility.”

The City didn’t respond to questions as to why the facility has been allowed to decay. Community activist, Anwar Alexander, said that demolishing the facility would not benefit residents. “R32 million, and if they are going to throw it down, revamp it into a graveyard, or whatever, it won’t suit us.

“This is the only sporting facility that is in Tafelsig at the moment. “Taking it away is an injustice to the people,” he said. State: All of the activities has stopped since the sports centre closed and has not been used for the last five years due to vandalism.Picture:Byron Lukas The centre was also previously used for SAPS training, after-school programmes, senior arts and crafts lessons, educational, and futsal training, and fitness classes for women.

“There are many NPOs in the area who can use the facility. “Yet it stands there protected by security guards being paid for doing nothing,” Alexander said. Anwar Alexander. Picture: Byron Lukas The Cape Argus visited the indoor centre yesterday, at which time it was unguarded. The windows were all shattered, while the wooden futsal court was damaged, as were the seats.

Quinton Allies, a futsal coach, said the City should look at investors if it did not want to improve the grounds itself. “Maybe there is an investor who will say, we are going to use it for the purpose for which it is supposed to be used,” he said. “It is important to bring gangsterism, abuse, and all those things down in the area.” Meanwhile, the City said it would provide more details regarding the future of the facility.