Cape Town - The Western Cape legislature wants people to be aware of exactly what the latest Eskom bailout will be used for.
Chaired by the DA’s Deidré Baartman, the Standing Committee on Finance, Economic Opportunities, and Tourism held an urgent session on Friday afternoon to discuss the impact on the Western Cape’s economy of the Special Appropriation Bill for Eskom, that will give Eskom R59 billion. The bill, which is before Parliament, proposes the cutting of provincial budgets across the country to find the money to bail out Eskom.
Baartman painted a picture of what Eskom’s demands for more money could mean for the Western Cape. She said: “Eskom is asking Parliament for R59bn,which is separate from the money they asked the National Treasury for at the beginning of the year and excludes the fact that they still need to borrow billions more commercially.
“Previously, the Treasury sent all the provinces a guideline to indicate that they must now come up with scenarios of how to cut their budgets by 5%, 6% and 7% over the next three years.
“That’s 5% for this coming year, 6% the next and 7% the year after that. In this province alone, that would amount to R13bn over three years.”