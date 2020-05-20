What is the difference between a Covid-19 hotspot and a cluster?

Cape Town - In tackling some of these Covid-19 transmissions in the Western Cape, the provincial government often labels areas and places as clusters and hotspots.

This uses of these labels are incorporated into the Whole-of-Government Targeted Hotspot plan that has been adopted by the province to flatten the curve and spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Head of the Western Cape Health Department, Dr Keith Cloete explained the difference between the two in more detail.

A geographic area where people live, with many reported cases of Covid-19, are referred to as hotspot areas, for example, a suburb or ward with many reported cases. Cloete said clusters, however, are a group of related cases that are linked to a single workplace - like amongst employees at a specific supermarket.

A cluster can also be defined as where the Covid-19 outbreak is believed to have originated, and Cloete said that the approach taken in cluster areas is to implement very strict guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.