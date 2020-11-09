'White racists will be taught humility,’ vows EFF after violent clash in Brackenfell

Cape Town – The EFF has vowed to descend on Brackenfell “in its entirety and ensure nothing operates” after Monday’s violent clash with residents. The party has condemned the attacks against its members after a protest outside Brackenfell High School against alleged racism turned violent. The EFF, who also protested on Friday, demanded two teachers and the principal be fired after the teachers went to a private matric function that was only attended by white pupils and their parents. Black pupils said they were neither informed nor invited to the function, which was organised by parents. While the school has distanced itself from the event, the EFF says it must accept some responsibility because of the teachers’ attendance. According to reports from the scene, the violence erupted after an an unprovoked attack on an EFF member.

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he fired several shots into the air from within a group of residents confronting protesters outside the high school.

While the man was reportedly first charged with attempted murder, the police later confirmed he had been charged for public violence.

The EFF said that “in what was a display of pure white arrogance, armed right-wingers” undermined the party’s constitutional right to protest.

“Gunshots were fired, police officers were man-handled by racist cowards who were hiding their faces and decaying apartheid-era old white men. This was all done in defence of racism.”

The EFF added: “It must further be noted that since 1994, there has never been a single black teacher working at Brackenfell High School, which reveals how entrenched racism is at the school at an institutional level.

“The attacks in Brackenfell are yet another confirmation that racists are emboldened under the current regime. It confirms our long-held belief that peace without justice is futile, and that as a nation, we have forgiven people who have no remorse for the oppression they subjected our people to.”

“These terror attacks will not go unanswered. The EFF will descend on Brackenfell in its entirety and ensure nothing operates,” the party vowed.

“All those white racists who have an uncontrollable desire to control the movement of Black people, and dictate where we can and cannot go, will be taught the humility we taught racists in Senekal.

They have pushed us, and they must prepare to be pushed back harder.“

The party said that it will communicate the way forward to all of its structures.

Western Cape EFF chairperson Melikhaya Xego said: “We are not happy about what’s happening here today. Our intention was not to cause any chaos but to peacefully protest against the racism at this school.

Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer lashed out at the incident, saying she was “deeply disturbed” by the violent clashes that occurred over a private matric celebration organised by some parents of learners who attend the school.

“I strongly condemn both the actions of the EFF members and those parents outside the school, who used violence to address their concerns. Violent attacks are simply not acceptable and will in no way benefit our learners.”

