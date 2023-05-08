WHO declares that Public Health Emergency is over but says Covid-19 pandemic still with us

Cape Town - After more than three years of immeasurable loss to lives and livelihoods and with the administration of billions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIEC) over but cautioned countries to not drop their guard in their response to the pandemic. The announcement was made during a media briefing on Friday by WHO director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus following a meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) emergency committee regarding the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday.

The decision was taken due to the global decline in Covid-19-related deaths, hospitalisations and intensive care unit admissions, and the high levels of population immunity to Covid-19. Globally, 13.3 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. In the Western Cape, there are currently 201 active Covid-19 cases while 5 787 692 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, said provincial Health and Wellness Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever.

The first case of Covid-19 was detected in China in December 2019 and the WHO declared it a PHEIC on January 30, 2020. It characterised the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The WHO does not declare a pandemic nor the end of a pandemic. “At that time, outside China, there were fewer than 100 reported cases and no reported deaths. In the three years since then, Covid-19 has turned our world upside down. Almost seven million deaths have been reported to WHO but we know the toll is several times higher, at least 20 million,” Ghebreyesus said. The risk of new variants emerging remains, which could cause a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, he said.