Who is the Western Cape’s acting police commissioner Thembisile Patekile?

Cape Town - The Western Cape welcomed a newly appointed Acting Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, on Monday following the departure of Yolisa Mokgabudi (formerly Matakata) last week. Major-General Thembisile Patekile, who had his first full day on the job on Monday, had previously served as the Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner. He hails from the rural villages of Port St Johns in the OR Tambo District in the Eastern Cape. Patekile has served in various police stations and places in the Eastern Cape and beyond its borders. Before he left the Eastern Cape, Patekile served as the Cluster Commander of Chungwa in the now Amathole District. He was promoted to George in the Western Cape, as the Cluster Commander, before he was later appointed by the former National Commissioner, General Riah Phiyega to replace Lt Gen Arno Lamoer as the Acting Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape.

He served in that office until he got a transfer back home to the Eastern Cape.

On his return to the Eastern Cape, the management deployed him to Komani as the Cluster Commander, but his tenure was short lived there.

Patekile was soon redeployed to Mount Road Cluster office in Port Elizabeth, where he was appointed as the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality District Commissioner.

The announcement of his appointment as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing came while he was leading a team in preparation of the launch of the Safer City Model in Port Elizabeth.

Patekile has been, once again, appointed as the Acting Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape.

