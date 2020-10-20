WHO sympathises with SA as Health Minister Zweli Mkize, wife tests positive for Covid-19

Cape Town - The World Health Organization (WHO) has sympathised with the country after health minister Zweli Mkize and his wife, May, contracted Covid-19 on Sunday. During a media briefing on Monday, Executive Director WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Mike Ryan said WHO felt especially troubled whenever world leaders tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement released late on Sunday, Mkhize said that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus. “I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration.” Mkhize and his wife are now in quarantine at home and said they remain optimistic about their recovery.

He urged all South Africans to continue to adhere to the necessary health protocols.

“Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave. This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love,” the statement said.

Ryan, meanwhile, said Covid-19 infections in Africa may be under-reported.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said it was encouraging to see world leaders continue to urge their populations to take Covid-19 preventative measures and said it was important that governments focus on all aspects of trying to get the virus under control.

“We’re in this for the long haul but if we make smart choices together, we can keep cases down.”

Cape Argus