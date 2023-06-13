Who will be the next public protector? Search to find Mkhwebane’s successor begins

Cape Town - Members of the public and interested organisations have less than a month to offer names for the job of Public Protector of South Africa. The post will be vacant after October 14, when suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane comes to the end of her non-renewable seven-year term.

With nominations for the job, Parliament’s ad hoc committee to nominate Mkhwebane’s successor has also asked for applications from interested citizens. To qualify the nominee or applicant must be a judge of a high court; or is admitted as an advocate or an attorney, and practised as an advocate or an attorney for at least 10 years after having been admitted. He or she can also be someone qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney, and who has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having qualified, lectured in law at a university.

Alternatively they can be a person with specialised knowledge of or experience, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance. They can also have been an MP for 10 years; or have acquired any combination of experience in law as an attorney, advocate or judge for at least 10 years. Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba (ANC) said the deadline for both nominations and applications is July 7, 2023 and that the committee has until the end of August to complete its task.

Committee spokesperson Rajaa Azzakani said once the CVs of the nominees and applicants had been received, they would be published on the parliamentary website for public comment. Ad hoc committee to nominate a person for appointment as public protector chairperson Cyril Xaba. Picture: John Hlongwa In 2016, Mkhwebane was nominated from a total of 73 nominations and applications received by Parliament to succeed Thuli Madonsela who had come to the end of her term. This number was shaved to just five individuals including judges Sharise Weiner and Siraj Desai, Professor Bongani Majola, advocate Muvhango Lukhaimane and Mkhwebane.