Western Cape detective boss Major General Jeremy Vearey Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - With no clarity yet on the future of incumbent provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, several names are being bandied about as possible replacements for his him. Current head of detective services in the province, major general Jeremy Vearey, is seen as the frontrunner and all round favourite to take over the reins, if a successor from the province is chosen.

Police activist Colin Arendse makes no bones about his preference for Vearey.

“We need a born and bred Capetonian to take over the reins and to restore the public’s confidence in our police service. We need someone who understands the challenges presented by gang violence and who has been at the forefront of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) investigations. There is only one candidate for the post and he is already based in the Western Cape,” he said.

Former chairperson of the Western Cape Community Police Forum Hanif Loonat, agreed Vearey was the obvious choice.

“As a businessman, I would go for Jeremy Vearey. He has the expertise and knows how gangsterism works. The fact that is that gangsterism is the highest contributor to the chaos we experience, and we need to invest in the police to fight it.”

Current head of the Anti-Gang Unit, Andre Lincoln, former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat and head of crime intelligence Peter Jacobs are also being touted as possible replacements.

Andre Lincoln

ANC Western Cape acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa and provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said in a joint statement they would work as the provincial ANC with whoever was appointed, especially if the person was committed to fighting crime and helping people in townships on the Cape Flats to reclaim their streets from gangsters and criminals.

“We want an officer who has a proven track record of fighting crime and who will not bow to political pressure from Wale Street or the City of Cape Town.

“Whoever is appointed must be feared by criminals and also produce the kind of results that will restore trust and confidence in the SAPS,” the statement said.

Premier Alan Winde emphasised that the new commissioner should be an individual of the highest integrity, who has no factional relationships, political affiliations or any allegations of wrongdoing or ties to the gang underworld.

Nyanga CPF chairman Martin Makasi reiterated that for him it was not about the person who would occupy the office, but rather about that individual’s zeal to transform the police.

