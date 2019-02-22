Lion’s Head has been eroded, with boulders loosening and vegetation being destroyed. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The hiking trail on Lion’s Head is still closed for maintenance in January after South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the closure of the site in November last year. On Thursday, the organisation revealed that the Lion's Head hiking trail is set to reopen again on Friday 1st March.

Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) embarked on one of the more intensive phases of the project where the condition of the trail would be addressed.

“During 2017, a Trail Audit Report for the Lion’s Head and Signal Hill footpath network was completed. The outcome of the report resulted in recommendations to improve the longevity of the trail, safety of hikers in the area and the environmental protection of the Lion’s Head and Signal Hill," SANParks spokesperson Saskia Marlowe previously said.

She said since the inception of the report, the TMNP management had formulated a phased approach to implement the recommended actions.

Some of the work conducted during the closure of the trail includes closure of unauthorised pathways and desire lines, directional signage erected to guide hikers along the official trails, and completion of the assessment for certification of the climbing infrastructure along the trail.

“The contractors are still busy doing the last maintenance to help clear up trails and it will reopen next week Friday, 1st March 2019. SANParks apologises for the delay but had to make sure the maintenance is done successfully,” said Table Mountain National Park spokesperson Babalwa Dlangamandla.

The mountain unexpectedly also had to contend with a massive fire that likely contributed towards the delay.

City and Fire Rescue services struggled to contain a fire on Signal Hill since it started after 4 pm on Sunday 27 January, as the fire spread exceedingly fast due to strong winds. By Wednesday, January 30th most of the fire had been extinguished with minor flare-ups occurring thereafter.

[email protected]