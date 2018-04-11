Cape Town - The DA in the Western Cape provincial legislature has defended its decision not to conduct a debate on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.



"The ANC in the Western Cape’s statement on their request for debate on Winnie Madikizela Mandela is bizarre," Chief Whip in the legislature Mark Wiley said.

"Firstly, the request was sent to the Speaker under the Rule regarding ‘matters of urgent public importance’. The Speaker quite correctly refused as the request, in terms of the rules, does not qualify as ‘urgent public importance’. The outbreak of war, a massive natural disaster with huge loss of life or some significant pending threat qualifies as a matter of ‘urgent public importance’."

Wiley said it had been proposed that a period of silence would be observed in recognition of her death, which would be followed by an opportunity for each party to speak for five minutes "in recognition of Mrs Mandela's role".

"It is simply untrue to say the ANC ‘insistence’ forced this – the speaking opportunity was offered by the Deputy Speaker before Mr Uys even opened his mouth," Wiley said.

Wiley said maWinnie's death had been acknowledged by national leader Mmusi Maimane and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. The motion had been passed at the party's federal congress over the weekend, Wiley said.

"And now, at the very first available Sitting we are going to acknowledge Mrs Mandela. Normally tabled motions, which the ANC failed to do in this case, take a while to be heard," Wiley said.

"Lastly, the ANC is once again trying to create the impression that this DA run province is 'not part of South Africa' for not pandering to their wishes. For the record, a brief bit of research shows 5 provinces will be paying Mrs Mandela tribute – but after the Western Cape. Three other provinces have not even mentioned her in their program," Wiley said.

