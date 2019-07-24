The City and the Tertiary Education and Research Network of SA has switched on the eduroam wi-fi service in 57 of Cape Town’s public libraries. File Picture: AFP

Cape Town - The City and the Tertiary Education and Research Network of SA (TENET) has switched on the eduroam wi-fi service in 57 of Cape Town’s public libraries. The initiative means students and staff from any university using Eduroam, including the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town and the University of the Western, Cape can now access their institutions’ high-speed networks from the city’s libraries and work there as though they were on their campus.

TENET’ trust and identity director Guy Halse said throughout the developed world, it was common to find eduroam on city wireless networks in airports, as well as on buses and trains.

“Cape Town is the first city in the country, and to the best of our knowledge, in Africa to roll out the service on such a wide scale,“ Halse said.

Eduroam is a wireless-roaming service that provides free internet access to the research and education community globally. TENET chief executive Duncan Greaves said initiatives like this were particularly important in South Africa, where students who were least able to afford internet access were often the furthest away from universities.

“These students enjoy world-class access when on campus, but might be unable to access their emails or learning resources while at home.”

Greaves said bringing eduroam coverage into public spaces in townships like Khayelitsha and Gugulethu provided another way for students living in those areas to access online learning material without travelling to campus or paying high data costs.

While Cape Town is the first South African city to take this initiative, TENET hopes that other cities will soon follow suit. Eduroam is available at 30 universities and research institutes in South Africa, and at universities in over 101 countries worldwide.

He said the first week of eduroam use in the libraries was a stunning success, with over 15000 authentications from 121 institutions including users from Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Korea, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Uganda, UK and the US. This really demonstrates the power and spread of eduroam.

Right2Know spokesperson Busi Mtabane said they believed that in a democracy, the government had a duty to ensure that citizens had adequate internet access to participate meaningfully in society.

“Practically, this means widespread free wi-fi, as well as public computers such as in libraries,” Mtabane added.

“The Right2know is calling on all municipalities and institutions such as hospitals and airports to follow suit, as TENET has indicated its willingness to work with them. We also call on TENET to extend its support to make eduroam available within community telecoms networks such as Zenzeleni and iNethi,” Mtabane said.

They also extended their call on Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and on the education ministers to support the spread of eduroam by TENET, along with supporting other forms of internet access.

SA Students’ Congress provincial chairperson Buyile Matiwane said this was “a progressive way forward to improve access and success for students in our communities”.

