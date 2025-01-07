Widespread seawater contamination threatens Cape Town's Blue Flag beaches

Cape Town beaches, often hailed as global tourist destinations, are facing an alarming threat amid findings by an independent investigation that showed widespread contamination of seawater along the Cape Peninsula. Among the findings by RethinkTheStink’s Project Blue, a limited, citizen-driven investigation into the seawater quality at selected beaches during November and December 2024, was widespread contamination in Table Bay, with 42% of sampling dates exceeding safety limits for E. coli and Enterococci.

Caroline Marx, director of RethinkTheStink, said Project Blue’s sampling met international standards and was analysed by SANAS-accredited laboratories. The reports findings showed the Blue Flag Beaches affected were Camps Bay, with sea water results showing high Enterococci levels, with more than 2419 cfu/100ml. It followed Clifton 4th Beach, which showed high Enterococci levels on two of the three dates tested.

Saunders’ Rock was also a concern, which had high Enterococci levels on three of the four dates tested. Another area of concern was False Bay, with 38% of sampling dates showing unsafe contamination levels. “In order to address sewage pollution of our beaches and the sea, the City needs to implement more advanced sewage treatment technologies, stringent regulations, regular monitoring, and build cooperation between the municipal authorities and the inhabitants of urban spaces as well as a much more detailed and timely warning system to inform beach goers of any health risks that may be present as well as cordoning off sections of beaches when required so that inadvertent access can be prevented,” she said. In response, the City said based on an independent analysis conducted by a laboratory that is SANAS accredited for sea water samples, of 297 water samples at designated swimming areas across the City’s 30 most popular coastal recreational nodes, 100% were within recreational use thresholds over the festive season

Deputy Mayor and mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, said Cape Town’s Blue Flag beaches were subjected to additional water sampling by a second sea water SANAS accredited laboratory under the auspices of the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA. “The City further notes findings of water sampling in the ‘Project Blue’ report, acknowledged by the authors to be a ‘very limited survey’. “The report finds that, out of seven water samples at two Blue Flag beaches between 26 November to 6 December, one sample was above-guideline thresholds for Enterococci at Camps Bay, and two at Clifton 4th beach.

“While the exact locations of Project Blue sampling points are not known, nor has the City examined the testing protocols.” Andrews said based on an outcome, Camps Bay sampling tests over the past 12 months from four locations showed consistent high-quality water. Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers Association chairperson, Chris Willemse, said they have advocated against the use of the Marine Outfall Plant (MOP) on Camps Bay beach for over a decade.

Dr Jo Barnes from the Department of Global Health Systems and Public Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University, explained how sewage pollution could impact humans. “The first one is a vast array of potential disease-causing organisms and the other is an equally large group of harmful chemicals. “The diseases that can potentially be acquired from contact with polluted seawater include diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, ear, eye and skin infections and some respiratory infections.”