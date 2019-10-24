Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said dogfighting was a strong indicator of a society in decay as it promoted and encouraged a culture of non-empathy.
“We are concerned about the practice of dogfighting as it is not only a problem of cruelty to animals, but also part of a criminal subculture that can involve other criminal activities such as illegal gambling, drug-related crimes, theft as well as contributing to the destruction of communities. Illegal gambling is an inherent part of a dogfight, and because money changes hands, weapons are common,” Abrahams said.
She said children were often present, and besides the inherent danger of the situation to a child, their witnessing such premeditated acts of cruelty led to an ever-growing desensitisation to violence
Animal rescue organisation Tin Can Town’s field volunteer Carol Conradie said there was more street dogfighting than most people realised.