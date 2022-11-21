Wife blames post office for her husband’s death because it did not pay medical aid

Cape Town - The grieving family of a man who died after his medical aid refused to pay for his private hospital admission blames his death on his employer, the SA Post Office (Sapo), for not paying members’ contributions to the medical aid. Gatesville Post Office employee Michael de Bruyn, 49, died last Monday after being taken first to Melomed Mitchells Plain private hospital when he developed stroke-like symptoms.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, De Bruyn’s widow Debbie said she took him to Melomed last Monday morning, but was turned away when Medipos, the medical scheme for post office employees was unavailable due to Sapo not making payments. This despite medical aid contributions being deducted from employee salaries. De Bruyn was then taken to Mitchells Plain District Hospital, where he passed away a few hours later from a stroke. Debbie said her husband told her the medical aid would not help them because the post office medical aid fund was on hold, but thought since neither herself nor her husband had ever been admitted to hospital or been sick, there had to be funds available.

The family from Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, were at a loss as to how there were no medical aid funds for De Bruyn that day when approximately R2000 was deducted every month from his salary for his medical aid contributions. “It could have been different,” Debbie said emotionally. De Bruyn’s 23-year-old son Ryan said: “I feel the post office is wrong in this situation. I want to take this further, they are deducting money every month but are not paying the medical aid.”

SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger told the Cape Argus that the post office was unable to pay the medical aid fees for November 2022 owing to cash flow problems and employees were informed that the company was not able to cover medical aid fees. “The post office acknowledges the amounts outstanding to medical aid providers. The post office policy provides for the employer to pay two thirds of employees’ medical aid contribution and the member pays only a third. Given the post office’s financial situation, the two thirds employer contribution is no longer sustainable,” he said. Kruger said the post office was in consultation with stakeholders, exploring more cost-effective medical cover for its employees.

“The SA Post Office sincerely regrets the passing of Mr De Bruyn, and wishes to extend its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” he said. Melomed Mitchells Plain manager Faizel Hendricks said the hospital was not aware of the emergency. “It is clear from the CCTV footage that Michael never entered the Melomed and/or the trauma unit. Debbie also never made Melomed and/or the Trauma Unit aware that Michael was accompanying her to the facility. We therefore were not aware that Michael was with Debbie and/or the state of his medical condition,” he said.