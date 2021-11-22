Wife injured, husband killed after being attacked by panga-wielding neighbour in Mfuleni

Cape Town - A family from Mfuleni is struggling to make sense of the death of their 52-year-old father, Sithembele Soka, who was allegedly ambushed and killed with a panga by his neighbour over the weekend. Soka and his wife, Nomfundo Soka, 40, were enjoying themselves at home when they were allegedly attacked by their 49-year-old neighbour after they asked him to leave because they wanted to sleep and it was already late for visitors.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the police responded to a call-out on Saturday at about 12.10 in Esibaneni, Mfuleni. According to reports, the suspect and the victims had an argument, after which the suspect left but returned with a sharp object. Swartbooi said the victim was assaulted on his head and throat and that a woman who wanted to intervene was also assaulted, sustaining open wounds to her chest.

“The motive which led to the argument is unknown. A 52-year-old man was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi said. He said the female was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “We can confirm that the suspect in the matter, a 49-year-old man, was arrested and detained.” He said once charged he was expected to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Nomfundo, who had stitches around her head and neck, said she almost died when the suspect tried to kill her. “After he ambushed my husband with a panga and attacked me, I imitated death until he left, thinking I was dead,” Nomfundo said. The victim’s daughter, Sikelelwa Leleki, 21, said her father was a friendly, caring, understanding and loving man who would “allow us to enjoy ourselves at home”.