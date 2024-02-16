Wife killer Abdul Salaam sentenced to 25 years behind bars

Cape Town - Convicted wife killer Abdul Salaam has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for stabbing his wife, Miché Samuels, to death in full view of the couple’s minor daughter. Abdul, 41, returned to the Western Cape High Court yesterday after he was found guilty of murder on Wednesday and pleaded for a lighter sentence. In a marathon trial, he was found guilty of murdering his wife as she sat behind the wheel of her car on March 4, 2021.

The murder scene on Ottery Road caused a stir as motorists chased after Abdul, who ran away leaving his oneyear-old daughter in the car next to her mother’s body. It was subsequently discovered that the couple had been going through a divorce. The father of four pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and told the court that he was a battered husband.

Abdul Salaam In his judgment, Acting Deputy Judge President André le Grange said that from the evidence presented in court it was clear that the murder was a sudden incident and not premeditated and did not warrant a life sentence. “It is quite obvious from the facts of this case that this was a sudden incident where the accused took it upon himself to kill the deceased by taking a knife and stabbing her. There is no doubt, based on the pathologist’s report, that the death was vicious, brutal to the extent that the knife cut the ribs of the deceased.” He said based on the evidence before the court it was clear that the couple were having marital problems but there was no evidence before the court that Abdul was violent or involved in criminal activity and he did not have previous convictions.