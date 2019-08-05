Convicted wife-killer Rob Packham, 58, petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal, and he was granted leave to appeal his conviction. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Cape Town - Convicted wife-killer Rob Packham, 58, in his Supreme Court of Appeal application contends there was no direct evidence implicating him in the death of his wife Gill in February 2018. The Constantia businessman was handed an effective 22-year sentence by the Western Cape High Court in June for killing his wife. The body of his 57-year-old wife was found at Diep River railway station in the boot of her car, which had been set alight.

Last month his bid for freedom was dealt a blow when the high court dismissed his application for leave to appeal his conviction. He petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal, and leave was granted.

In court papers Packham argued that in many instances evidence which was palpably unreliable or in conflict with the authoritative prescripts of the law, was accepted and found to be reliable and have probative value in the case presented against him.

He disputed the evidence of Keanon Thomas and State witness Paul Gray, who placed him at the crime scene.

Thomas had told Judge Elize Steyn the man who drove away that night looked like someone who was angry. He pointed out Packham in the dock, as the motorist. Gray had seen a white male get into a green BMW, and identified Packham as that man.

In his court papers Packham said: “Gray had allegedly identified me on February 22, 2018 and the photo identification parade was held on April 13, 2018 Some seven weeks later. This constituted an irregularity in the process. Evidence showed that Gray and Thomas were in each other's company before and after the respective photo identification parades were held.

“It emerged from the investigating officer in the evidence that Gray and Thomas had been driving together on the day in question. And that they had also discussed the matter.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson said the State would oppose Packham’s application.

