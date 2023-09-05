Wife of the late Chester Williams wins ‘slip and trip’ case against SA retailer

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of the wife of the late Springbok player, Chester Williams, who had instituted litigation against Pick n Pay over a “slip and trip” incident and subsequent injury at one of its stores. The judgment was handed down electronically on Friday, September 1, in the case between Maria da Luz Williams and Pick n Pay.

The incident took place on November 13, 2017 at the Pick n Pay at the N1 City Mall in Goodwood. Williams, accompanied by her sister, realised upon reaching the till that she had forgotten an item. She went back to the aisles and while making her way back to the till “at a fast pace”, she slipped and fell. While on the floor, Williams said she noticed that she had slipped on some spillage and that the sole of one of her sandals was covered in an oily reddish-orange substance. Williams was in considerable discomfort and unable to get back on her feet immediately. She was assisted by a customer services manager, who helped to clean the substance off her sandal and helped her into a wheelchair.

She was then transported to the nearby N1 City Hospital in her vehicle by the same staff member, who then proceeded to walk back to the shop. The judgment stated that Williams had suffered certain orthopaedic injuries for “which she has received treatment and in respect whereof she will require further treatment”. Williams testified that she was told by employees that Pick n Pay would compensate her for medical expenses, however, the store did not make good on the promise.

Williams issued a summons in May 2019 claiming for general damages for pain and suffering as well as medical expenses, both past and future. Pick n Pay denied any liability on its part and pleaded that Williams’s fall was as a result of negligence on her part as she had failed to “keep a proper lookout, failed to take reasonable steps to prevent her fall and failed to avoid injury to herself”. The retailer also pleaded that it had outsourced the cleaning duties and functions to Tradesoon 1020, trading as Bluedot, who would be liable for any injuries as a result of it not performing its cleaning duties.