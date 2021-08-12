Wife says family can’t sleep peacefully after husband attacked with chainsaw

Cape Town - The wife of a Franschhoek man who was attacked with a chainsaw on Saturday says the family is living in fear following the incident. Andy Makoma, a Malawian national, was attacked on his birthday following a brief argument with the wife of the suspect earlier on Saturday.

Makoma is in the intensive care unit at Tygerberg Hospital after suffering severe injuries to his face, arms and legs. Makoma’s wife, Sizeka Busuku said she was not sure what had transpired before the suspect barged into their house after 9pm. However, she said Makoma apparently had an argument with the suspect’s wife and they had allegedly exchanged words. Busuku said she could not say whether the attack was xenophobic. “People disagree and argue all the time, but a normal person can’t be doing something that the guy did, which is criminal. He failed to enquire about what had happened in a civil manner. The only thing he asked when he barged into the house was why my husband had insulted his wife.

“I stood in front of him and tried to apologise, and begged him to talk about whatever had happened when they had both calmed down, but he pushed me out of the way and went straight to my husband. This is extremely traumatising, because it occurred on his birthday and in front my three children,” she said. Busuku said they were in the dark with regard to the suspect’s court appearance and whether he would be granted bail. “We pray that he is not given bail, as we can’t sleep peacefully anymore, especially the 11-year-old boy. He is extremely traumatised.The entire house has turned out to be a strange place,” said Busuku.