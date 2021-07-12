Wildwood residents fed up with City’s inaction over vacant plot

Cape Town - Residents of Wildwood, Weltevreden Valley in Mitchells Plain, have said they were tired of being ignored by the City when they inquire about a vacant plot that has become an entry point for criminals coming into their community. For the past five years, they have been trying to get the City to act or tell them to whom the plot belonged, but to no avail, and as a result, have become vulnerable to crime.

Resident Dalene Miller said that since part of a wall that bordered the plot was demolished several years ago, the community began to face crime, illegal electricity connections and other safety issues. “Since one of the walls was torn down and the bricks looted, we have been battling crime daily and illegal electricity connections that have resulted in our infrastructure becoming worn and broken. Things are getting worse. We want the City to tell us who the plot belongs to and to have, whoever responsible, fix that wall. “As tax-paying citizens, our calls and requests cannot go for so long unanswered. We demand that the City assists us, as they would families living in affluent areas.