Wildwood residents incensed over failure of councillor to handle hole in a wall
Cape Town - Frustrated residents living in Wildwood, Weltevreden Valley, Mitchells Plain, say they are tired of trying to engage with their local councillor, who is seemingly uninterested in their well-being and, instead, focused on keeping up appearances.
Resident Dalene Miller said the community is tired of asking their councillor to work with them to close up a huge hole in the wall bordering their area, which has been the catalyst for a string of break-ins, property damage, and vandalism.
“It’s been years that we have been battling due to that broken-down wall. Before approaching the Cape Argus in July, the broken-down wall had been lying like that for five years. We have tried to get councillor Joan Woodman to assist us, but nothing has been done. The wall is still not fixed and our homes have become putty in the hands of criminals, who are continuously vandalising our properties and terrorising us,” said Miller.
“I admit that she said the property was not the City’s but belonged to a private owner, and we understood that, however, for her to say that she has been asking him to fix the wall on and on for months, without any progress, is ridiculous for someone with her position.
“She is supposed to look after us and this community, and yet we live in fear, wondering whether the next time our homes are attacked, if we’ll also be attacked,” said Miller.
“It has also become apparent that Woodman’s focus is on other matters, minor matters – like installing a gym in a run-down park, instead of working with us to resolve this issue. We are tired of the back and forth discussions, and her continuous disregard for us, to the point where we are even considering fixing things on our own, because she continues to make empty promises,” said Miller.
In response, Woodman said because the private owner was not based in Cape Town and she only had contact with him through email, it was difficult to follow up on when he would have the wall fixed.
“I have been engaging with the private owner to fix the wall. He even flew down a few weeks ago to speak with our town planning team, however, other than making contact with him through email, there is nothing more I can do, this is not a City issue,” said Woodman.