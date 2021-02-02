Winde and Plato welcome easing of Covid-19 restrictions, return of alcohol sales

Cape Town - The DA-run Western Cape government and City of Cape Town has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the Covid-19 level three restrictions would be eased. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato expressed their delight at the news that the adjusted level three regulations would be eased. The premier had written letters to Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and the president, calling for restrictions to be eased in order to save jobs. Winde said the president’s announcement represented “positive steps towards getting the balance right in saving both lives and livelihoods”. "I welcome the fact that President Ramaphosa considered the submissions made by the Western Cape, and implemented measured, common sense regulations,“ he said.

“We must find ways to achieve the balance, ensuring that we have enough measures in place to protect our health-care system, while still protecting jobs in key industries in the Western Cape.

“Beaches and outdoor spaces like parks are safer, providing fresh air and ventilation. The closure of beaches over the December period had a devastating impact on tourism and on our ocean’s economy in the Western Cape, costing the province in excess of R100 million every month.

“Extending the curfew to 11pm will have a significant positive impact on the restaurant and hospitality industry, allowing them to hold a full dinner service,” Winde said.

The premier was also pleased that Ramaphosa has allowed alcohol to be sold under under certain conditions, as that affected thousands of jobs in the Western Cape throughout the entire value chain – from agri-orkers on wine, barley and hops farms, to bottling, transportation, marketing, retail and sales.

Winde did, however, call on Cape residents to drink responsibly.

“We have seen the impact that reduced alcohol consumption has had on our health-care system, and we must all work to ensure that we reduce the harmful impact of alcohol on people and on our society.

“The announcements made tonight require all of us to act responsibly. We cannot afford to swing back and forth between hard lockdowns and irresponsible behaviour- both of which have disastrous consequences,” Winde said.

Mayor Dan Plato said he was pleased that the health and livelihoods of residents were being prioritised.

“We welcome the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol as this will greatly assist those in the local tourism and hospitality sector after one of the most challenging festive seasons this sector has ever experienced.

“We are pleased that our residents can get back to work as efforts are refocused on rebuilding the struggling hospitality sector. We urge all residents to please adhere to the new regulations, to remain vigilant in order to continue limiting the spread of the virus as the national vaccination campaign is rolled out,” said Plato.

Winde said it remained compulsory for people to wear masks in public spaces, and that people continue to avoid close contact and crowded and enclosed spaces.

“I appeal to residents and businesses to ensure that we are able to maintain the downward trajectory in Covid-19 infections while supporting the recovery of our economy. How we manage potential waves in the future depends on us maintaining this delicate balance between saving lives and livelihoods.”

Cape Argus