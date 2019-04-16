Two buildings at the Bellville South African Police Service premises were allegedly petrol bombed in the early hours of Tuesday morning. PHOTO: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Alan Winde has called on provincial police Commissioner, Lieutenant-general Khombinkosi Jula, to ensure plans are put in place to ensure a fully functional Bellville police station after a fire broke out on the premises on Tuesday morning. "As a service that is already under-resourced, incidents such as these only puts further strain on Saps. I call on Lt Gen Jula to ensure that plans are put in place so that the station continues to run optimally, as this is crucial to the safety of residents.

"Should it be found that the blaze is due to negligence or a criminal act, perpetrators must be arrested and face the full might of the law," said Winde.

He also called on the police service to fully investigate the cause of the fire.

"I have contacted the office of the Commissioner, Lt Gen Jula, who informed me that at this stage it is unclear what the cause of the fire and extent of the damage is. I request that the media and public not speculate, but allow investigators the space and opportunity to establish the facts," Winde said.

Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde called on police to ensure plans are put in place for a functional Bellville police station after a fire broke out. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

In a statement earlier on Tuesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police crime scene experts were investigating the scene.

He said officers saw smoke coming from a building at the back of the premises. "The building is utilised by administrative personnel who were not inside at the time of the incident," Van Wyk said.

"No one was injured. We urge the media to refrain from speculating on the motive at this sensitive stage of the investigation.

"We need to give space for the investigation to take place,” he added.