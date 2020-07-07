Winde calls for safety first before preschools open

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde said that the province noted the North Gauteng High Court ruling allowing early childhood development (ECD) centres to reopen. “This has been a matter of much concern for many parents in the Western Cape, who need a safe place for their children while they are at work,” he said. While the province awaits the go-ahead from the Department of Social Development, he urged ECD centres in the province intending to reopen, to start putting in place the necessary safety measures. “It's imperative that those facilities that do reopen take all possible measures to ensure that both children and staff are protected. "These measures should include training for staff members, screening procedures for staff and children on arrival each day, hand-washing and hygiene protocols, staggered arrival times for children, and age- appropriate education about Covid-19,” said Winde.

More than 2 000 people have died due to Covid-19 in the Western Cape, according to the provincial Covid-19 update by premier Alan Winde.

As of 1pm yesterday, the province reported 17612 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 69982 confirmed cases and 50271 recoveries. To date, 2099 have succumbed to the virus.

About 1837 people have been admitted to hospital, with 310 patients in ICU or high care.

There remain 10842 unallocated cases of Covid-19, of which 4272 recoveries were made. The number of tests conducted was 327938.

Housing MEC Tertius Simmers said the handing over of houses to people helped in the fight against the virus.

He was handing over 246 housing units to the Forest Village Housing Development in Eerste River.

“These homes not only provide safe and dignified living spaces for our residents, they also help in our fight against the pandemic, allowing people to better social distance, and improving access to hygiene facilities for hand-washing and cleaning."

Simmers said an additional 89 beneficiaries were expected to move into Forest Village later this week.

“Housing forms part of our hot-spot strategy response as de-densification of informal settlements can play an important role in stopping the virus from spreading,” he said.

