Community Safety MEC, Alan Winde, has called on the police to make swift arrests following Monday’s taxi violence. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC, Alan Winde, has called on the police to make swift arrests following Monday’s taxi violence which resulted in four people being gunned down at an unofficial rank in Hout Bay. “It is completely unacceptable that taxi associations turn to violence when they have disputes. I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms," Winde said.

"Lives were lost, and the entire community of Hout Bay was brought to a standstill due to the violence that erupted in the area."

Winde, however, applauded Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Khombinkosi Jula, for swiftly ensuring a greater police presence in the area.

"I call on the officers investigating this matter to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of these criminals. Our residents should feel safe during their commutes. The SAPS needs to send a strong message to taxi operators that violence will not be tolerated, by bringing the perpetrators to book," Winde added.

“I urge anyone who has information pertaining to the perpetrators in this matter to immediately share it with the police."

The MEC also commended Public Works and Transport MEC, Donald Grant for suspending the operating licenses of the two associations that are allegedly involved in this violence.

On Monday, Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed that a team of specialist detectives has been established to look into these murders, including the one which occurred last Thursday also in Hout Bay.

"Several operations are currently underway in an effort to quell the violence. Arrests are yet to be made.”

