Winde explains why reopening Cape schools is in learners best interest

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde said he fully understands that parents are worried about the Covid-19 pandemic and how the re-opening of schools might impact their child’s well-being. He explained this during the weekly digital conference on Thursday where he provided an update on the re-opening of schools with Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, the Head of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Brian Schreuder, the Head of the Western Cape Health department, Dr Keith Cloete, and Chairperson of the South African Paediatric Association, Professor Mignon McCulloch. "As a parent myself, I know that our number one priority is always the safety of our children. "That is why as a provincial government, working in cooperation with the National Department of Basic Education, we have followed top medical advice in supporting the decision to re-open schools safely in this province," Winde said. He said the South African Paediatric Association has supported the staggered re-opening schools based on medical evidence.

“Children biologically contain SARS-CoV-2 better than adults, are less likely to get sick if infected, have milder disease, are unlikely to die from Covid-19, and are probably less infectious than adults.”

Professor Mignon McCulloch, who is also the Head of Paediatrics at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, added: “Considering that children are at lower risk of acquiring and transmitting SARS-CoV-2, as a group of paediatricians advocating on behalf of our patients, we are of the opinion that the benefits (educational, mental & psychological health, food security and safety) of getting most children back to school exceeds that of keeping them at home.

“Provided the precautions of face masks, hand-sanitising, environmental cleaning and physical distancing are adhered to, we support the staggered approach of getting children back to school. Where cases of infection do arise, these should be managed on a case by case basis. However, we respect the autonomy of well-informed parents and caregivers to decide what is in the best interests of their children.”

According to data provided by the Western Cape Department of Health, as of 5 June 2020, there had been a total of 1787 cases of Covid-19 in people under the age of 20. This represents roughly 6% of all cases at the time.

Of these 1787 Covid-19 infections, 5 children have died. Winde explained that this accounts for 0,3% of all confirmed cases of those infected under the age or 20 and they are often linked to serious comorbidities (underlying health conditions).

"Every single death in this province is a death too many, and I extend my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of these children. The data, however, does show that children are at a significantly lower risk than adults. In fact, those at highest risk are residents over the age off 55 and those with underlying health conditions such as Diabetes and Hypertension," he said.

Not re-opening schools will hurt our poorest residents the most

MEC Schäfer said there has not been enough discussion about the negative impact on the well-being of our learners of keeping schools closed, as extended school closures do not affect all learners equally.

“Learners in poorer communities are reliant on in-class teaching to receive their education, and the longer schools are closed, the more they are disadvantaged. The gap will only grow between those learners who cannot access education via digital alternatives at home (in our poorer communities in the main), and those who can and do.

“In addition, children who rely on the National School Nutrition Programme lose access to this nutrition during extended school closures. This can negatively impact their health,” Schäfer said.

Through emergency funding, the WCED provided over 1.2 million meals during the lockdown period, which will continue through the normal school feeding programme now that schools have re-opened.

Winde said that residents must adjust to the “new normal” of Covid-19, as the virus is going to be around for some time. Part of this adjustment is by making sure that schools are re-opened in a way that reduces the risk and ensures learners and staff are safe.

"It is for this reason that the Western Cape Education Department has spent R280 million on masks and cleaning materials thus far," he said.

He explained that this includes:

2.4 million masks (2 per learner and staff member)

Over 7 000 non-contact digital thermometers

Millions of litres of hand sanitiser, liquid soap, disinfectant and bleach

In addition to masks, and good hygiene, every single person entering a school in the Western Cape will be screened, and those learners that have comorbidities will be supported by the department for home-schooling. He said that parents will be required to collect the material from their schools.

"The Department will make public more information on home-schooling once national directives are announced this week.

"We also want to appeal to the public for their understanding and co-operation in ensuring that no external people go onto school premises, unless absolutely necessary. The virus spreads through people, so the more we can limit additional people on school premises, the better," he said.