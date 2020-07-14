Winde feeling 'significantly better' after battling fever as a result of Covid-19

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has said that he has been following his doctor's advice and been resting at home as much as possible since he tested positive for Covid-19. Last Wednesday, the premier announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and the he will be self-isolating at home. He cancelled his regular Thursday digital news conference on advice of his doctor after developing a “slight fever as a result of Covid-19". Winde said: "I am feeling significantly better today, and both my blood sugar levels and my temperature are down. I am still isolating at home and taking all the necessary precautions because I fall into a high risk group. "It is incredibly important that if you are a diabetic, you take all measures possible to protect yourself from contracting Covid-19. The most effective way to do this is to stay home as much as possible, and to ensure that you take extra care when leaving home- including regular hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing." The premier said that for diabetics, it is important that they continue to take their medication, as those diabetics who do not have their blood glucose controlled are especially at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill.

"If you experience symptoms, such as a sore throat, fever, cough and loss of smell or taste, it is important that you get tested. If you develop a tight chest or struggle to breathe, seek medical attention."

On Sunday, the premier said that the use of high-flow nasal oxygen and of the steroid dexamethasone have emerged as very successful treatments of more severe cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19). He said that in regards to the province's oxygen supply, the Western Cape is currently using approximately 29 tonnes of medical grade oxygen in its health facilities daily.

"The biggest consumption occurring at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals. We are currently using approximately 60 percent of the available oxygen supply, so have sufficient supply margins available in the province.

"Before the start of the pandemic, the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town put measures in place to ensure that the facility where medical grade oxygen is manufactured in the province is not impacted by load shedding. It is especially important during this pandemic to ensure that production interruptions do not occur."