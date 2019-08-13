Premier Alan Winde announced on Monday that the provincial cabinet would meet with stakeholders from the agriculture sector. File photo: Reuters

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde announced on Monday that the provincial cabinet would meet with stakeholders from the agriculture sector on Wednesday to discuss, among other issues, attracting more investment. The premier said agriculture was a R43billion business in the province.

“It is the one area that, despite a general slowing down of the economy, has seen increased investment with more than R4billion being invested in the sector over the last 18 months,” he said.

In his regular Monday broadcast on Facebook, Winde said: “We will be looking at the future of this very important part of our economy, not only for the province, but for South Africa, and also having a look at how we can do things differently.”

The premier also mentioned the importance of risk mitigation during droughts as well as the cause of droughts by climate change factors, and said these would be topics for discussion at the talks with members of the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the province’s Agriculture Veterinary Laboratory Services recently celebrated achieving and maintaining South African National Accreditation System (Sanas) accreditation in accordance with ISO/IEC17025 standards.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer recently hosted an awards evening for the staff of the Provincial Veterinary Laboratory.

Meyer said: “The work done by the Provincial Laboratory is also inextricably linked to our goal of accessing greater export markets, and therefore the growth of our agricultural economy.”

It was also announced at the awards evening that 10 veterinary technologists were currently approved as technical signatories for the accredited test methods in scopes of testing which include Serology for Brucellosis, Avian influenza, Newcastle Disease and African Horse Sickness.

“Accreditation for a rapid test for African Horse Sickness means that test results are quicker and cheaper to obtain which will help with the growth of our province's equine industry,” said Meyer.

