Winde giving Bredell, DA free reign to interfere in local municipalities, says Dugmore

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has beaten the deadline set by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to send her a full report on the investigation into allegations that Local Government MEC Anton Bredell had breached the executive ethics code to the legislature for tabling. Winde sent the report to the legislature on Friday morning and said: “I have taken some time to study the report in which the public protector has determined that the appropriate remedial action is the submission of her report, with any comments I may wish to make thereon, to the Western Cape provincial legislature by no later than February 5, 2021, along with a report on any action taken, or to be taken, by me in this regard.” He added: “It is important to note some of the more important facts in this matter and some concerns that I have with the basis of the public protector’s report. “First, the act indicates that the code of ethics and the rules and standards it sets out are aimed at promoting an open, democratic and accountable government and with which Cabinet members, deputy ministers and MECs must comply in performing their official responsibilities,” said Winde. “The letter written by MEC Bredell, was written on a DA letterhead, and in his capacity as provincial chairperson of the DA and not as member of the executive. On the basis of her understanding of the wide application of the executive code, the public protector found that the letter in question breached the code,” said Winde.

“After detailed consideration I have taken the decision to issue a formal reprimand to the MEC for his breach of the executive members code, as determined by the public protector in her report, by virtue of his being the author of the letter written in 2018, on a DA letterhead to his DA colleagues in the George municipal council caucus.”

The ANC said it planned to bring up the matter this morning during a meeting of the standing committee on the premier and constitutional matters.

Provincial opposition leader Cameron Dugmore, who originally brought the matter to the attention of the public protector, said: “Premier Winde has failed to live up to the standards of accountability he set for himself. A reprimand is a slap on the wrist.

“In essence he is giving Bredell and the DA free reign to interfere, factionalise and manipulate local municipalities. Worst of all is that the George intervention was about trying to block the appointment of a well qualified black director in favour of a less qualified white male,” said Dugmore.

However, committee chairperson Ricardo Mackenzie said: “The matter of the premier’s response is not on the agenda at all. Our meeting is to finalise annual reports.”

Cape Argus