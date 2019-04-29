Police Minister Bheki Cele. File photo: ANA

Cape Town - The Western Cape government has declared a formal intergovernmental dispute with Police Minister Bheki Cele about urgent policing needs and priorities for the province. The move was part of of a legal process to approach courts, Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said on Sunday.

Winde, also the DA's candidate for Western Cape premier, made the announcement yesterday at the party’s office in the city. He said Cele had 30 days in terms of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act to meet urgently with the province to indicate how he was going to address the matter.

According to Winde, the province decided on this step because it had been six months after a long and tedious process trying to get the need of extra policing formally communicated to Cele.

“The minister has refused to respond and failed to address the policing needs and priorities of this province. This is a formal intergovernmental dispute and within that period of 30 days it forms part of the record and then you can go to court.

“When in government you can’t just go to court with another sphere of government, you have to follow the process. This is part of that process to get into court.

"This is a Western Cape government decision and a formal notification has already been sent to the minister’s office,” Winde said.

He said crime was the responsibility of the national government and the fact that the police was run from Pretoria was why the DA declared this dispute.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte said the DA could engage in a legal process but emphasised there was already a law which stated there was one national police service.

“Municipalities are able to have municipal police services which look after traffic offences and there is one national police service.

"The DA can’t go into a legal process on its own without going through the Parliament, without making sure that the entire country agrees with them and for that they need a two-third majority," she said.

Cele’s spokesperson Reneillwe Serero said the Ministry would provide a detailed statement on the matter and the comments made by Winde.

