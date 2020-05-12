Winde honours Cape nurses for International Nurses Day

Cape Town - International Nurses Day, which was observed today marks the enormous contribution that nurses make in the healthcare system and in the world. Premier Alan Winde today, had the opportunity to thank the nurses at the Ceres Hospital for their hard work. "This year, as our nurses face tremendous pressure and great personal risk on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response, we pay tribute to them for their care and their commitment. We thank all of those women and men who have dedicated their lives to helping those who are sick. "This year has been declared the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife and we pay tribute to those healthcare workers who have brought joy as they delivered new lives into the world and comfort to those who pass on," he said. "Today we pay special tribute to the two nurses we lost to Covid-19, Petronella Benjamin and Ntombizakithi Ngidi. We thank them for their dedication and their service and we send our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends.

"The Western Cape Government is committed to keeping our frontline workers safe during this pandemic. This includes ensuring adequate stocks of PPE and we have also ensured that healthcare workers are prioritized for this year’s flu vaccine, in order to ensure that their immune systems are not compromised by the flu at this time."

