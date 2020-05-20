Winde lists how the Western Cape is supporting businesses amid lockdown

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has shared all the ways that the province has been supporting business and workers, and to ensure that more of the economy can open in a safe manner.

The information was disclosed in his presentation to the President’s Coordinating Council, arguing why the province should move to level 3 of the lockdown, which he released on Tuesday.

Wind said that among the ways they've catered for business was to launched the Covid-19 Content Centre, which supports businesses by answering their questions on everything they need to ensure business continuity during Covid-19. He said that businesses in need of assistance can visit www.supportbusiness.co.za or email [email protected]

"We have assisted in preparing business for adapting to the 'new normal' by preparing Covid-19 health guidelines for business. These guidelines not only provide information on how businesses can prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace, but also what to do if an employee displays symptoms or tests positive for Covid-19," he said.

"To assist businesses to procure the necessary PPE required to protect employees, together with the City of Cape Town and Wesgro, and in partnership with FNB/RMB, we launched a dedicated online PPE marketplace that provides a single place for small and large PPE manufacturers to promote their product ranges, and for businesses to secure masks and other PPE," the premier said.