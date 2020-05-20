Winde lists how the Western Cape is supporting businesses amid lockdown
Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has shared all the ways that the province has been supporting business and workers, and to ensure that more of the economy can open in a safe manner.
The information was disclosed in his presentation to the President’s Coordinating Council, arguing why the province should move to level 3 of the lockdown, which he released on Tuesday.
Wind said that among the ways they've catered for business was to launched the Covid-19 Content Centre, which supports businesses by answering their questions on everything they need to ensure business continuity during Covid-19. He said that businesses in need of assistance can visit www.supportbusiness.co.za or email [email protected]
"We have assisted in preparing business for adapting to the 'new normal' by preparing Covid-19 health guidelines for business. These guidelines not only provide information on how businesses can prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace, but also what to do if an employee displays symptoms or tests positive for Covid-19," he said.
"To assist businesses to procure the necessary PPE required to protect employees, together with the City of Cape Town and Wesgro, and in partnership with FNB/RMB, we launched a dedicated online PPE marketplace that provides a single place for small and large PPE manufacturers to promote their product ranges, and for businesses to secure masks and other PPE," the premier said.
The PPE marketplace can be found at www.supportbusiness.co.za/marketplace
Winde said they've also launched, and incorporated the use a variety of online platforms:
- JUMP a smartphone app for entrepreneurs - Previously just a mobile website, the JUMP app for entrepreneurs was developed to assist existing and potential business owners in the Western Cape to get all the resources they need to start, scale and grow their companies. For more info visit bizjump.co.za
- #GoDigitalWC, a weekly webinar series was also launched to bring leading experts in digital technology and business transformation to present ideas and advice for SMMEs on how they can adapt and innovate during the Coronavirus crisis.
- I-CAN Learn website - Winde said they've made available a large number of free digital skills training courses online through the I-CAN Learn platform.
- Dgital and technology experts have been called on to volunteer for the Tech Volunteer programme which aimed to match experts with businesses who need digital expertise. They are currently in the process of matching businesses in need with the relevant tech experts.
- Covid-19 support finder - This is an online tool which asks five easy questions, ranks the answers against pre-determined criteria, and provides a list of funds that your business may qualify for. Find out more at www.supportbusiness.co.za/covid-19-support-finder
"We have approved protocols for the transport of essential seasonal workers in the agriculture sector from the Western Cape to other provinces. The guidelines stipulate which documentation should accompany every essential worker and the health and safety requirements for owners and drivers of minibus taxis. It stresses that under no circumstances should season workers who tested positive for Covid-19 be allowed to travel from the Western Cape to neighbouring provinces or regions," Winde said.
"We have created communication material for agricultural communities and assisted in amplifying messages in rural communities through radio, and met with key stakeholders including Agri Western Cape, Hortgro, VinPro, the African Farmers Association of South Africa, SATI and the Prestige Workers Forum to ensure a joint-up approach to fighting the pandemic."
Read the full presentation here.
