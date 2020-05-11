Winde looks at how Cape businesses are ensuring workplace safety amid Covid-19

Cape Town – Premier Alan Winde and MEC David Maynier visited the Takealot Distribution Centre in Montague Gardens to see what measures they have put in place. Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, along with Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier, visited the Takealot Distribution Centre in Montague Gardens to see what measures they have put in place to ensure workplace safety and how e-commerce can play a role in flattening the curve. "As part of our focused hot-spot interventions, we are looking at the role that business plays in keeping their employees and their customers safe," Winde said. The Western Cape government has developed protocols and guidelines for business which are aimed at reducing infections. The premier said that by implementing strict social distancing and hygiene measures, businesses can prevent cluster infections at the workplace, which could contribute to hot-spot formations when they leave the workplace and go home to their respective communities.

"We appeal to all of those employees going to work every day to ensure that they are taking extreme care themselves, including regular handwashing and hygiene measures, social distancing at all times, and wearing a clean, cloth mask.

"If they do not feel well, it is imperative that staff stay home to avoid further infections in the workplace," Winde said.

"We've seen how businesses, both large and small have been harnessing technological advances to offer options that do not require people to go into a shop to buy what they need.

"E-commerce could play a role in limiting infections in shops and shopping malls while still allowing businesses to operate.

"It is important that e-commerce deliveries are also conducted in such a way that they limit contact and risk for both the driver and for the package recipient."